Peshawar Motorway M1 Closes For Traffic

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Motorway M1 closed for all traffic from Peshawar to Rishkai due to heavy fog, an officials of Motorway Police told APP here on Sunday morning.

"The purpose of closing the motorway is to prevent accidents," said the motorway authorities.

The officials of the Motorway Police advised the people to avoid unnecessary travel during fog hours and ensure the use of fog lights during travel.

"Motorway will be restored for traffic after fog reduction," Motorway officials added.

