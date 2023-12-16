Open Menu

Peshawar Motorway MI Closes Due To Heavy Fog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Peshawar Motorway MI closes due to heavy fog

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Motorway MI temporarily closed due to heavy fog on Peshawar Motorway, an official of the Motorway Police told APP here on Saturday.

"Motorway is closed from Peshawar to Rishkai due to lack of limit and poor visibility as a result of heavy fog," Motorway officials added.

He said to avoid unnecessary travel during fog hours for the larger public interest and safety, Motorway officials said.

He also advised the people to use fog lights in vehicles, Motorway authorities officials said.

"The motorway will be opened for traffic after fog subsides," Motorway officials said.

