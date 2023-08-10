Peshawar Museum impresses Olympic medalist Dr Sabrina

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 11:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Museum-the world lone largest museum of Ghandhara art on Friday impressed Oympic medalist and European prominent judo champion Dr. Sabrina Fulz-Moors.

Dr Sabrina along with judo players from all over Pakistan were warmly welcomed by Muhammad Ali Syed, the general manager, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) at Peshawar Museum.

Briefed by curator Asif Raza, the delegation visited all the galleries of Museum.

Dr. Sabrina said Peshawar Museum was one of the best museums in world with fabulous collection.

She praised the great efforts of Directorate of Archaeology and Museums KP for restoring and preserving rich heritage that has opened avenues for religious tourism.

