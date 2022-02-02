Peshawar nominated for sustainable transport award: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that inclusion of Bus Rapid Transport Peshawar (BRT) among three major cities in the world as best Transport service was a major achievement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that inclusion of Bus Rapid Transport Peshawar (BRT) among three major cities in the world as best Transport service was a major achievement.

In a tweet, the minister said Peshawar had been nominated for the 2022 Sustainable Transport Award for its state-of-the-art rapid bus service.

The awards ceremony will be held on February 9 in Washington DC, Farrukh Habib said.