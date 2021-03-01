UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Northern Bypass Facing Delay Due To Multiple Reasons

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:13 PM

Peshawar Northern bypass facing delay due to multiple reasons

Peshawar Northern Bypass Package-II has achieved only 15 per cent physical progress so far due to multiple reasons including lack of funds availability, delay in land acquisition and shifting of allied utilities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Northern Bypass Package-II has achieved only 15 per cent physical progress so far due to multiple reasons including lack of funds availability, delay in land acquisition and shifting of allied utilities.

An official of NHA informed APP on Monday, that work on 11.9 km Package-II costing Rs4405 million had started in September 2015.

He said that the Peshawar Northern Bypass project was being constructed in three phases and its Package-I has been completed while its packages-II and III were currently under progress.

Aiming to reduce traffic congestion in the city of Peshawar, Northern Bypass, having dual carriageway, would facilitate commute for trucks, trailers and heavy vehicles shipping containers to and from the southern side of Pakistan, he said. He said that both sides of the carriageway would feature two lanes for traffic and one emergency lane.

The bypass connects N-55 Indus Highway, Jamrud area of Khyber Agency and Mohmand Agency to Peshawar-Islamabad M-1 Motorway, the official said.

The bypass also makes it easier for traffic to transit towards Afghanistan via Peshawar Ring Road. The Primary purpose behind developing the Northern Bypass was to reduce the load of heavy traffic and congestion in the city and also to provide a smooth trade route to Afghanistan, the NHA official said.

He said that Section-I of the bypass from N-5 to Charsadda Road was opened for traffic in 2015. The 7.6-km section features a flyover on Dilazak Road and a bridge over Budhni Nullah. He said that Section-II starts from Charsadda Road and will end on Warsak Road when completed.

Section-III, on the other hand, is about 13 km long and will start from Warsak Road, ending at N-5. He said that Section-III will feature interchanges on Nasir Bagh Road and N-5 along with flyovers on Sufaid Sang Road and Palosai Road.

