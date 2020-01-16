Peshawar Northern Bypass likely to be accomplished by year end

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Construction work of Peshawar Northern Bypass continuing and the project is likely to be completed by year end.

An official of NHA informed APP on Thursday, Peshawar Northern Bypass Project was handed to NHA in 2003. Initially, the project was approved by Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) in 2005.

However, some issues related to bypass alignment, land acquisition and excessive urbanization enforced authorities to resurvey the project.

In addition, a modification was made in the suggested alignment that was later selected for the project, he said.

As per the revised scheme, he said Peshawar Northern Bypass Project is 32.2 km long that is being developed near Peshawar's northern area.

It is a dual carriageway, grade separated road with controlled-access, designed for high speeds vehicles and heavy traffic coming from southern Pakistan.

The bypass has two traffic lanes and an emergency lane in each carriageway. It bypasses the provincial capital Peshawar from north with the purpose to carry the transit traffic bound toward Afghanistan, which has to pass through the city or via the Peshawar ring road,he said.

The bypass is an important thoroughfare, as it connects Indus Highway - N-55 (via Peshawar Ring Road), Khyber Agency and Mohmand Agency with Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway and help enhance trade with Afghanistan.

The road will also boost trade and business activities in KhyberPakhtunkhwa and Mohmand, Khyber and Bajaur agencies, he said.

