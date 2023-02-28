UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Northern Bypass Project To Be Completed By March 2024: NHA

February 28, 2023

Peshawar Northern Bypass project to be completed by March 2024: NHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Northern Bypass project, aimed to ease traffic congestion in Peshawar, is set to be completed by March 2024.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, an official of the National Highway Authority (NHA) said that the land issues had previously hindered progress on the project, but NHA along with the provincial commissioner, deputy commissioner, and other officials, worked together to resolve the issues through effective teamwork.

He said that through hard work and commitment, the contractor had been mobilized, adding the work was currently in progress.

The official expressed the determination of NHA to complete the project by March 2024 and said efforts were afoot to ensure that the target is met by end of the current year.

He said that package one of the project had already been completed successfully, while package two, which spans 12 kilometres, was gaining full mobility.

He highlighted that to ensure early completion, contractors were instructed to run a double shift for reducing the inconvenience being faced by the local community and commuters.

Upon completion, the project was expected to bring about a significant improvement in the traffic situation in Peshawar city, he said, adding that the bypass was set to be a "game-changer for the region", and many were eagerly anticipating the day when traffic congestion will be a thing of the past.

He informed that project 3A of the bypass had achieved the progress mark of 80 per cent while for 3B project commencement was being issued.

