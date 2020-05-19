Peshawar on top of list of corona victims, 200 deaths reported so far in provincial metropolis

Peshawar, the provincial metropolis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is on top of list of victims of coronavirus where 200 deaths are reported so far out of the total of 334 deaths in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Peshawar, the provincial metropolis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is on top of list of victims of coronavirus where 200 deaths are reported so far out of the total of 334 deaths in the province.

According to data released by Health Department KP, on Monday (May 18), 12 deaths were reported due to corona in Peshawar, taking death toll due to pandemic to 200 figure.

A total of 16 persons died on Monday due to corona in KP out of which 12 in Peshawar district only, reads the report of Health department.

The total number of infected people in KP has reported as 6230 till May 18, 2020 out of whom 1944 have been recovered from the illness.

Health experts have suggested people to take care and fully adopt precautionary measures against the deadly pandemic which is fast infecting people on daily basis.