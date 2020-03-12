Peshawar Police arrest alleged killer

Police arrested an alleged murderer here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Police arrested an alleged murderer here on Thursday.

The spokesman of Kohat police told media that accused Jamil son of Khan Buth Khan, resident of Garhi Mawaz Khan has been arrested in a swift action after he allegedly shot-dead Muhammad Khalid, resident of Syedan Banda at Sangirh area over domestic dispute.

SHO Fayaz Khan and his team traced the accused by arresting him within 24 hours of the cold blood murder.

The DPO appreciated the performance of the police and expressed the hope that such swift actions against outlaws would continue in future.