UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Police Arrest Alleged Killer

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:54 PM

Peshawar Police arrest alleged killer

Police arrested an alleged murderer here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Police arrested an alleged murderer here on Thursday.

The spokesman of Kohat police told media that accused Jamil son of Khan Buth Khan, resident of Garhi Mawaz Khan has been arrested in a swift action after he allegedly shot-dead Muhammad Khalid, resident of Syedan Banda at Sangirh area over domestic dispute.

SHO Fayaz Khan and his team traced the accused by arresting him within 24 hours of the cold blood murder.

The DPO appreciated the performance of the police and expressed the hope that such swift actions against outlaws would continue in future.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kohat Media Blood

Recent Stories

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Government takes precautionary measures to e ..

55 minutes ago

14,000 critically ill patients treated at first Ac ..

17 seconds ago

Minister condoles with Shehryar Afridi over his ne ..

19 seconds ago

Two new polio cases reported from Lakki, South Waz ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.