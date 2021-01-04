Peshawar police arrest PTM leader Dr Said Alam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar police have arrested central leader of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement(PTM) Dr Said Alam Mehsud on charges of making provocative speech and derogatory remarks against the state and its security forces.

According to police, the PTM leader was arrested from his residence at posh town of Hayatabad in Peshawar on Sunday night after he allegedly made hate and derogatory speech in front of Peshawar Press Club on January 3 while leading a protest rally.

The police said that Afghan nationals were also included in the protest rally where the PTM leaders had made provocative and hate speeches, demanding release of MNA Ali Wazir.

Meanwhile a video of the arrest of the PDM leader had gone viral on social media.