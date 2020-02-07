UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Police Arrest Smuggler, Recovered Arms Ammunitions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 07:38 PM

Police on Friday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and arrested an alleged smuggler after recovering arms and ammunition from his possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Friday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and arrested an alleged smuggler after recovering arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to spokesman of the city police, a police party of Banamari Police Station inspected a suspected car at Kanal Road linked with Ring Road.

During search police recovered four rifles, one kalashnikove, five pistols and 2500 cartridges of different bores.

Police also arrested the alleged smuggler who during initial investigation confessed to arms and ammunitions smuggling from Dara Adam Khel to different parts of Punjab province.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations were in progress.

