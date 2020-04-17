Peshawar police arrested 4 drug dealers, including female smuggler

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar police on Friday arrested four drug dealers, including a female smuggler, during the ongoing operations against the anti social elements here.

According to police, the arrested suspects were from Nowshera District, Khyber District and Peshawar suburbs, including Khyber District.

In addition to supplying drugs to other cities of the country, the suspects confessed to being involved in the drug trafficking during the initial investigation, with a total of 7kg of hashish and 2kg of heroin seized from their possession.

Capital City Police Peshawar, under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi, has arrested the drug dealers.

The team led by ASP Hayatabad, SHO Police Station Tatara Naeem Haider along with the ladies police and other police team accompanied by the SSP in the operation.

All the arrested suspects have admitted to drug trafficking and smuggling during the preliminary investigation, police informed.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.