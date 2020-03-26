Peshawar Police arrested car snatching gang

Peshawar police arrested three suspected robbers in a suburban area of the provincial capital and stolen vehicles in different areas across the province were recovered

According to Peshawar Police, the robbers were on way on main ring road when the police party signaled them to stop but they accelerated their motorcar and on chasing police succeeded in arresting them.

A motorcycle, a stolen car, a tractor and weapons used in the robbery were also seized from their possession.

Police claimed to have arrested the accused, Salman, Rahimullah and Fariman, a stolen car, they stole in the Urmar Police Station jurisdiction.