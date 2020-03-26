UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Police Arrested Car Snatching Gang

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Peshawar Police arrested car snatching gang

Peshawar police arrested three suspected robbers in a suburban area of the provincial capital and stolen vehicles in different areas across the province were recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar police arrested three suspected robbers in a suburban area of the provincial capital and stolen vehicles in different areas across the province were recovered.

According to Peshawar Police, the robbers were on way on main ring road when the police party signaled them to stop but they accelerated their motorcar and on chasing police succeeded in arresting them.

A motorcycle, a stolen car, a tractor and weapons used in the robbery were also seized from their possession.

Police claimed to have arrested the accused, Salman, Rahimullah and Fariman, a stolen car, they stole in the Urmar Police Station jurisdiction.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station Vehicles Road Car Robbery From

Recent Stories

Governor inaugurates Telemedicine Project at KMU t ..

1 minute ago

Covid19: Minister wants dist admins to take on boa ..

1 minute ago

Olympics Postponement Big Setback for Japan's Abe, ..

1 minute ago

Roscosmos Subsidiary Plans to Launch 10 Satellites ..

1 minute ago

Total Deaths From COVID-19 Across Globe Exceeds 22 ..

4 minutes ago

London hospitals facing 'tsunami' of virus patient ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.