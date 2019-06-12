UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Police Arrests Five Drug Paddlers, Gang Of Mobile Snatchers

Wed 12th June 2019

City police arrested five drug paddlers and recovered four kilogram hashish from their processions here besides arresting five-member gang of mobile snatchers in separate incidents, police said on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :City police arrested five drug paddlers and recovered four kilogram hashish from their processions here besides arresting five-member gang of mobile snatchers in separate incidents, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, SP Rural Tariq Habib directed Chamkani police to arrest the drug seller from Wadpaga area. Police team in plain dress, deployed in the area and strict eyed on roads of Wadpaga which led to arresting five drug seller and recovery of four kilogram hashish from their processions.

Similarly, SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi while taking a notice of complaint lodged by a citizen in Tehkal Police Station regarding snatch of mobile phone, has directed police team to arrest criminal involved in snatching.

Police team on scientific grounds has collected the data of criminals and deployed plain dress officials in different bazaars and eventually arrested the five-member gang of mobile snatchers by recovering dozens of snatched mobiles.

The gang comprised of three Afghan refugees and confessed that precious mobiles were brought from Afghanistan.

Police has registered the cases and investigations are underway.

