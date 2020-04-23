Peshawar police chalk out inclusive security plan for Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar police have chalked out an inclusive security plan for the city and cantonment areas to avert any untoward incident during Ramazan.

As per security plan, police personnel would be deployed to guard various mosques at Taraweeh time.

According to police, mobile teams and rider squads of Peshawar police would patrol important points of the city and cantonment.

Police would be deployed at all congested points near worship places and sensitive locations.

Police personnel would be deployed for security of mosques and imam bargahs in sensitive areas besides eying on movements of suspected elements.

At Sehri and Iftar time, special mobile squads would also patrol streets, bazaars and roads.

Bomb disposal unit and sniffer dogs will accompany police while checking has been increased at all entry points of the city.

The overall security in-charge would be chief capital city police who would be assisted by SSP Operations, SPs and DSPs.

