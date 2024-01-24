Open Menu

Peshawar Police Chalks Out Security Plan For General Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Peshawar Police chalks out security plan for general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ishfaq Anwar Wednesday said that they had prepared a comprehensive security plan for the forthcoming general elections with more than 12000 policemen deployed for 1,280 polling stations across provincial capital Peshawar.

Talking to media men, the CCPO said that the Frontier Constabulary would be deployed along with police at 500 sensitive polling stations. He said the sensitive polling station will be monitored through CCTV cameras.

CCPO Syed Ishfaq Anwar said that 695 polling stations per mile, 543 polling stations per mile and 42 joint polling stations have been established in Peshawar.

He disclosed that Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) teams including women, Ababil Squad, Quick Response Force (QRF) will be deployed at the joint polling station. Out of 1,280 polling stations, 150 are normal, 630 are sensitive, while 530 polling stations have been declared extremely sensitive, he said, adding, “the surveillance through door cameras and body cameras in sensitive polling stations is under consideration.”

Except for the voters, no unrelated person is allowed inside the polling station, he said, adding, the use of mobile phones by policemen on duty will be banned on the occasion of elections.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Mobile Women Media

Recent Stories

Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

11 minutes ago
 Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice Presiden ..

Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..

27 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

1 hour ago
 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

2 hours ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

2 hours ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

4 hours ago
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

17 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

17 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan