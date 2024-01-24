Peshawar Police chalks out security plan for general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ishfaq Anwar Wednesday said that they had prepared a comprehensive security plan for the forthcoming general elections with more than 12000 policemen deployed for 1,280 polling stations across provincial capital Peshawar.

Talking to media men, the CCPO said that the Frontier Constabulary would be deployed along with police at 500 sensitive polling stations. He said the sensitive polling station will be monitored through CCTV cameras.

CCPO Syed Ishfaq Anwar said that 695 polling stations per mile, 543 polling stations per mile and 42 joint polling stations have been established in Peshawar.

He disclosed that Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) teams including women, Ababil Squad, Quick Response Force (QRF) will be deployed at the joint polling station. Out of 1,280 polling stations, 150 are normal, 630 are sensitive, while 530 polling stations have been declared extremely sensitive, he said, adding, “the surveillance through door cameras and body cameras in sensitive polling stations is under consideration.”

Except for the voters, no unrelated person is allowed inside the polling station, he said, adding, the use of mobile phones by policemen on duty will be banned on the occasion of elections.