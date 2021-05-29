UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Police Expose Two-member Gang Active In Peshawar, Arrest 2 Suspects

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:03 PM

Peshawar police expose two-member gang active in Peshawar, arrest 2 suspects

Police in Peshawar have busted a two-member gang active in different areas across Peshawar and succeeded in arresting two alleged accused here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Police in Peshawar have busted a two-member gang active in different areas across Peshawar and succeeded in arresting two alleged accused here on Saturday.

According to Police detail, the alleged accused are involved in snatching motorcycles, mobile phones and cash from civilians at gunpoint in different areas. Both the accused are also experts in changing engine and chassis numbers of the snatched motorbikes and used to sell its parts at exorbitant prices.

Five stolen motorcycles, mobile phones and thousands of rupees snatched from the possession of the accused during the initial incidents have also been recovered.

Further important revelations are expected during the investigation, the Police said.

One Obaidullah son of Ajmali Khan had reported to Machni Gate Police Station that two unidentified accused had set up a roadblock and snatched a motorcycle, mobile phone and money from him at gunpoint and fled.

A case has been registered against the alleged accused and Police have started the investigation. SHO Machni Gate Police Station Lalzada said that during surveillance of people living in the surrounding areas, including interrogation of professional and suspicious persons, they succeeded in arresting real gang members involved in these snatching incidents.

The Police also confirmed that they have arrested main accused Abrar son of Dad Khan. During the investigation, the alleged gang leader confessed to being involved in several incidents of robbery.

The Police also took immediate action and arrested the other accused, Mehran son of Samin.

