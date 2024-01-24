Peshawar police finalizes security plan for general elections

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Capital City Police Peshawar has finalized the security plan for the general elections 2024 in Peshawar.

Over 12,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed at 1280 polling stations across the district.

The police have completed security arrangements for 150 normal declared polling stations, 630 sensitive, and over 500 highly sensitive polling stations, where comprehensive security measures have been implemented.

In total, 695 polling stations are designated for male voters, 543 for female voters, and 42 joint polling stations have been provided with foolproof security through the deployment of additional units of officers and personnel.

CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar has urged residents to cooperate with security personnel and other forces to contribute to a secure city.