Peshawar Police Finalizes Security Plan For General Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Capital City Police Peshawar has finalized the security plan for the general elections 2024 in Peshawar.
Over 12,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed at 1280 polling stations across the district.
The police have completed security arrangements for 150 normal declared polling stations, 630 sensitive, and over 500 highly sensitive polling stations, where comprehensive security measures have been implemented.
In total, 695 polling stations are designated for male voters, 543 for female voters, and 42 joint polling stations have been provided with foolproof security through the deployment of additional units of officers and personnel.
CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar has urged residents to cooperate with security personnel and other forces to contribute to a secure city.
Recent Stories
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN Women, Japan celebrate success of women’s socio-economic resilience project5 minutes ago
-
DPO Haripur chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance15 minutes ago
-
Civil society, environmentalists berate civic agency for intending to repossess Islamabad Zoo15 minutes ago
-
Body of drowned child recovered from Karachi stream34 minutes ago
-
ECP adjourns contempt case hearing until after upcoming elections35 minutes ago
-
AC conducts inspection of Lachi health facility center35 minutes ago
-
Inter-collegiate boys badminton tournament kicks off35 minutes ago
-
AJK PM vows to fulfill 5pc employment quota for special persons in govt. jobs35 minutes ago
-
Cold & dry weather predictes for northern Sindh35 minutes ago
-
2 power pilferers caught during crackdown35 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health42 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador emphasizes commitment to expand educational initiatives in Pakistan45 minutes ago