Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:09 PM

Peshawar Police finalizes security plan to maintain peace during Ramazan

City police has finalized a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and serenity in the holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :City police has finalized a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and serenity in the holy month of Ramazan.

According to police here on Friday, snap checking has been started on all the ingress and egress points of the city while sniffer dog units have been deployed on impotent places as part of enhancing security measures during Ramazan.

Five armored personnel carriers, 30 mobile police teams and 30 rider squads would be deputed for the security of people on business places besides plain cloth cops who would be available at public venues for protection of general public.

As many as 1564 policemen would be deputed on 782 mosques situated in various areas of Saddar, Cantt City and rural Peshawar.

Senior Superintendent Police Operations, Zahoor Babar Afridi said that Capital City Police Officer, Muhammad Ali Gandapur has directed police force to be vigilant during Ramazan and help out people besides focusing implementation of corona preventive measures.

