Peshawar Police foils kidnapping bid of a girl

Police on Thursday foiled kidnapping bid of a girl by arresting two kidnappers while fleeing in car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Police on Thursday foiled kidnapping bid of a girl by arresting two kidnappers while fleeing in car

According to details, SSP investigation after receiving information about the kidnapping incident of a girl from Khakahel town has directed SHO Paharpuri Police Station, additional SHO Shakeel Khan to cordon off the area and recover girl from kidnappers.

The police team after tracing a car at bypass road manged to stop the fleeing vehicle and arrested two kidnappers named Haider and Shakeel.

The girl , Laila Bibi in her report (FIR) said that she had differences with her husband and the two people involved in kidnapping are friends of her husband.

She appreciated police performance by foiling the kidnapping attempt.

Police has registered the case and started further investigation.