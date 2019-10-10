UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Police Foils Kidnapping Bid Of A Girl

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:53 PM

Peshawar Police foils kidnapping bid of a girl

Police on Thursday foiled kidnapping bid of a girl by arresting two kidnappers while fleeing in car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Thursday foiled kidnapping bid of a girl by arresting two kidnappers while fleeing in car.

According to details, SSP investigation after receiving information about the kidnapping incident of a girl from Khakahel town has directed SHO Paharpuri Police Station, additional SHO Shakeel Khan to cordon off the area and recover girl from kidnappers.

The police team after tracing a car at bypass road manged to stop the fleeing vehicle and arrested two kidnappers named Haider and Shakeel.

The girl , Laila Bibi in her report (FIR) said that she had differences with her husband and the two people involved in kidnapping are friends of her husband.

She appreciated police performance by foiling the kidnapping attempt.

Police has registered the case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Police Station Road Vehicle Car Shakeel FIR From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Hussain Al Hammadi visit police ac ..

26 minutes ago

Tickets now on sale for Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tour ..

26 minutes ago

Ahmed, Sajid, Zulfiqar contribute in victories for ..

32 minutes ago

Al Rumaithi leads UAE delegation in GCC Supreme Mi ..

41 minutes ago

Gold price soars by Rs 250, traded at Rs 87,450 pe ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directs for ensu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.