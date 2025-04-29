Peshawar Police Honours Wounded Heroes In Special Ceremony
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Under the leadership of SSP Operations Masood Ahmad, a special event was held here on Tuesday at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines to honour the brave police officers and personnel who were injured or disabled in the recent wave of terrorism.
SP Hameedullah Khan was also present at the event, which was attended by numerous wounded officers who were regarded as heroes of the nation.
Addressing the participants, SSP Masood Ahmad said, “The martyrs and wounded heroes who sacrificed for peace in our city and out of love for their homeland are the true pride of the nation.
The sacrifices made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in the fight against terrorism are unparalleled in human history.”
He added that gathering the wounded officers in one place was a moment of personal pride and a gesture of appreciation from the department.
The SSP listened to the concerns of the wounded officers and assured them that the Capital City Police would continue to provide medical support and all possible assistance.
The event was a heartfelt tribute to the courage and resilience of those who stood firm in the face of terror to protect their people.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peshawar police honours wounded heroes in special ceremony6 minutes ago
-
Weapons surrender underway in Kurram as 979 bunkers demolished6 minutes ago
-
Distt admin gears up for emergency preparedness6 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs minister, Saudi ambassador see off first Hajj flight under ‘Road to Makkah’ in ..6 minutes ago
-
DC approves 5 official cattle markets; no animal sales allowed outside designated markets16 minutes ago
-
Alhamra organises two-day workshop on canvas preparation to empower young artists26 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon welcomes CCI decision on Canals26 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for deeper interregional parliamentary cooperation to achieve SDGs36 minutes ago
-
Turkmen nation loves literature, art, music, integrates with glorious past: Ambassador Movlamov36 minutes ago
-
All parties in Kurram starts handing over weapons: Officials56 minutes ago
-
PIA ensuring hassle-free Immigration, smooth flights for Hajj Pilgrims : Spokesperson56 minutes ago
-
Dr Hafiz Baber appointed as MS, THQ1 hour ago