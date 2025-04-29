Peshawar police honours wounded heroes in special ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Under the leadership of SSP Operations Masood Ahmad, a special event was held here on Tuesday at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines to honour the brave police officers and personnel who were injured or disabled in the recent wave of terrorism.

SP Hameedullah Khan was also present at the event, which was attended by numerous wounded officers who were regarded as heroes of the nation.

Addressing the participants, SSP Masood Ahmad said, “The martyrs and wounded heroes who sacrificed for peace in our city and out of love for their homeland are the true pride of the nation.

The sacrifices made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in the fight against terrorism are unparalleled in human history.”

He added that gathering the wounded officers in one place was a moment of personal pride and a gesture of appreciation from the department.

The SSP listened to the concerns of the wounded officers and assured them that the Capital City Police would continue to provide medical support and all possible assistance.

The event was a heartfelt tribute to the courage and resilience of those who stood firm in the face of terror to protect their people.

