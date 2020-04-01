UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Police Impounds 130 Vehicles, Registers 158 Cases

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:24 PM

Peshawar Police impounds 130 vehicles, registers 158 cases

Local police Wednesday taking strict action against violators of section 144 has registered 158 cases in various police stations within the limits of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Local police Wednesday taking strict action against violators of section 144 has registered 158 cases in various police stations within the limits of the district.

The action has been taken under the directives of District Police Officer, Suhail Khalid who has ordered indiscriminate action against those found guilty of flouting section 144 imposed due to corona spread.

Police also impounded 130 vehicles including tri-wheelers, motorcycles and cars under section 188. Police said that crackdown would continue to save precious lives in the wake of situation arisen due to corona outbreak.

