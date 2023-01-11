UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Police Officers Withdraw Bail Petitions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:15 PM

The two high officers of Peshawar Police on Wednesday withdrew their interim bail petitions from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after the statement of Islamabad Police in a missing citizen case

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the missing of citizen Hamid from Islamabad. The two Peshawar Police officers appeared before the court along with their legal team.

The case investigation officer informed the court that the investigation on the matter was continuing. Four more persons might be interrogated, he added.

He said they had no proof against the Peshawar Police officers except CDR.

To a court query, the Superintendent of Police Peshawar informed the court that they used to visit Islamabad for investigation of cases. They also visited the Federal Capital in January and February last year and probably their location in the city was matched with the incident.

The petitioners' lawyer Qazi Adeel said they were withdrawing the bail case and would move new petitions if necessary.

The court consequently adjourned the hearing of main case for three weeks.

