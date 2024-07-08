Peshawar Police Prepare Security Plan For Muharram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Capital City Police of Peshawar have devised a comprehensive security plan for ensuring peace in Muharram.
According to the police spokesperson, 14,000 police officers and personnel would be deputed to perform duty during Muharram.
As part of security measures, all procession routes, Majalis, and Imambargahs will be checked by the Bomb Disposal Unit and sniffer dogs to ensure security.
Command and Control Center will monitor Imambargahs and sensitive routes through CCTV cameras.
Furthermore, sharpshooters will be stationed on buildings near the procession routes to immediately neutralize any potential threats.
He said a decision to suspend mobile network service on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, would be made later.
The police have also requested FC platoons to ensure additional force presence to effectively maintain law and order during Muharram.
