Peshawar Police Ready To Provide Security To CPEC Projects : CPO Peshawar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:21 PM

Capital Police Officer (CPO) Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Gandapur on Wednesday said that after the establishment of the Rashkai Economic Zone, Peshawar will be the center of trade, cultural and recreational activities , adding Peshawar Police will provide all possible security to those working on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Capital Police Officer (CPO) Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Gandapur on Wednesday said that after the establishment of the Rashkai Economic Zone, Peshawar will be the center of trade, cultural and recreational activities , adding Peshawar Police will provide all possible security to those working on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He expressed these views during a visit to the China window located in Peshawar.

He said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is everlasting and that the two countries have always supported each other in various fields.

He said that Peshawar police have chalked out special strategy to provide security to workers in CPEC projects as these multifaceted projects were key to economic development of country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to media on the occasion, the CPO said that all resources were being utilized for the prevention of crimes and arrest criminal elements to make Peshawar a crime free city.

He said that establishment of a Chinese Cultural Center in Peshawar is very positive step which would play more constructive role to further cement Pak-China friendship.

