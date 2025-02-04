Open Menu

Peshawar Police Seize 54 Kg Of Ice, Arrest 92 Suspects In One Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Peshawar police seize 54 Kg of ice, arrest 92 suspects in one day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Capital City Police Peshawar continued their grand operation against drug dealers and traffickers for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

As per city police, during the crackdown, 84 more cases were registered, and 92 suspects were arrested. Additionally, a large quantity of drugs, including ice and heroin worth millions, was seized.

Over the past two days, a total of 146 cases have been registered, and 160 suspects have been taken into custody.

Under the supervision of CCPO Peshawar, Qasim Ali Khan, police operations are actively targeting individuals involved in the illegal ice drug trade.

During the latest crackdown, law enforcers recovered 54 kilograms of ice and over 49 kilograms of hashish in a single day.

In the past two days, police have seized 87 kilograms of ice, 71 kilograms of hashish, 3 kilograms of heroin, and 18 bottles of liquor. The extensive operation aims at eradicating the growing drug menace in the city.

