Peshawar Police successfully repulses terrorist attack by using modern technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Peshawar Police has successfully prevented an attack by terrorists during late hours by using modern technology of thermal weapons in the border areas of District Khyber and Peshawar.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, some terrorists were trying to find a suitable location for attacking the Police station and check post in Khan Khawar area in the suburbs of Peshawar towards the Khyber district.

The terrorists, who were around eight to ten in number, were intercepted and prevented from attack after being detected by thermal weapons, adds the statement.

All the attacking terrorists were repulsed and forced to retreat by the Police force, says SSP Operations, Kashif Aftab Abbasi.

He said a search operation has also been started in the targeted area to arrest the attacking terrorists who escaped while taking advantage of pitched darkness.