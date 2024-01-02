Open Menu

Peshawar Police Successfully Repulses Terrorist Attack By Using Modern Technology

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Peshawar Police successfully repulses terrorist attack by using modern technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Peshawar Police has successfully prevented an attack by terrorists during late hours by using modern technology of thermal weapons in the border areas of District Khyber and Peshawar.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, some terrorists were trying to find a suitable location for attacking the Police station and check post in Khan Khawar area in the suburbs of Peshawar towards the Khyber district.

The terrorists, who were around eight to ten in number, were intercepted and prevented from attack after being detected by thermal weapons, adds the statement.

All the attacking terrorists were repulsed and forced to retreat by the Police force, says SSP Operations, Kashif Aftab Abbasi.

He said a search operation has also been started in the targeted area to arrest the attacking terrorists who escaped while taking advantage of pitched darkness.

Related Topics

Attack Peshawar Police Technology Border Post From

Recent Stories

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

26 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination ..

Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination papers to conclude tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining supp ..

Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining support for Test Cricket

1 hour ago
 $70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent ..

$70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent’ to IMF for approval

2 hours ago
 ‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in ..

‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in election process,’ remarks C ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test agai ..

Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test against Australia

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

15 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

15 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

15 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan