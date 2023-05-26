UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Police To Form Special Security Unit To Deal With May 9 Like Attacks

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :After the violent incidents, Peshawar Police have decided to form a special security unit besides establishing a Red Zone Security Circle in the provincial capital Peshawar.

Troops of the Special Security Unit will be deployed in Cantt Area Red Zone Area, CCPO Ashfaq Anwar told media men here on Friday soon after attending a meeting regarding the formation of the Special Security Unit.

The in-charge of the Special Security Force will be an officer of SP rank, CCPO Ashfaq Anwar disclosed.

In the first phase, the filing of red zone entrances and important buildings will be completed, Police officials said.

After completion of Peshawar profiling, the final security draft will be sent to the Central Police Office, Police Officials said. The Special Security Unit will have modern equipment and will be connected to the operation room, officials said.

Special security forces will be given special training to deal with crowd entry and emergencies in the Red Zone, Police Officials said.

SSUs will be deployed at Assembly Chowk, Cantt area, Gulbarg entry routes, and other points, the Police Officials said.

On May 10, the violent protesters were trying to enter Red Rose, Police Officials said.

