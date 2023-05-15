Peshawar police urge public to help identify miscreants involved in violent protest

The Capital City police on Monday urged the people to help identify miscreants involved in damaging public properties and vehicles during the violent protests in the provincial capital on May 9 and 10

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Capital City police on Monday urged the people to help identify miscreants involved in damaging public properties and vehicles during the violent protests in the provincial capital on May 9 and 10.

In an official release issued here, the police said that damaging public property was a serious offense and do not deserve any leniency, adding that being a patriotic citizen the general public should help in the identification of those who were involved in the attack on the building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and setting fire to public and private vehicles.

It assured that the Names of the informers would be kept secret and they could also provide information by dialling 091-9210642.