Peshawar Press Club Pays Tribute Unprecedented Sacrifices Of KP Police
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 08:37 PM
The Peshawar Press Club has lauded the unparalleled sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in safeguarding the lives and properties of the public
In a statement marking "Youm-e-Shuhaddah Police," to be observed on August 4 ,President of the Peshawar Press Club, Arshid Aziz Malik, highlighted that the KP police are at the forefront of sacrifice, having laid down their lives to restore peace in the region. "It is because of their sacrifices that we sleep peacefully at night and businesses run smoothly," he said.
He urged everyone to support the police force, from constables to senior officials, who have sacrificed their lives for the safety and protection of citizens.
Vice President Tayyab Usman affirmed that the police force was the pride and greatest asset of the province, with people standing shoulder to shoulder with them in their duties.
General Secretary Irfan Mosazai acknowledged the peace and stability achieved through the sacrifices of the police.
He recalled a time when fear prevented people and businessmen from leaving their homes. Mosazai called on the public to support the police, who work under difficult conditions to ensure safety.
The tribute from the Peshawar Press Club underscores the KP police's unwavering dedication to protecting the public and restoring peace in the region.
