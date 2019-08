Peshawar Press Club (PPC) holds Quran Khwani for late journalist

Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Thursday held Quran Khwani for late journalist Tahir Hussain killed on August 13 last

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Thursday held Quran Khwani for late journalist Tahir Hussain killed on August 13 last.

The Quran Khwani started at 10am and attended by members of Khyber Union of Journalists, Crime Reporter Association, Camera Union of Journalists, Photo Journalists Association, sports Writer Association, and large number of journalists from across the province.

After Quran Khwani Maulana Idress offered Fateha for late Tahir Hussain and prayed ALLAH Almighty to grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.