Peshawar Press Club signs MoU with IPS for 80 % discount in fees for journalists' children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):The Education Committee of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) took the remarkable step of signing of MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) for the provision of a discount to children of journalists studying in inter to master levels.

The signing ceremony took place here on Tuesday at Peshawar Press Club under the supervision of President PPC, Arshad Aziz Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Education Committee PPC, Tayyab Usman Awan said that IPS will provide 80 percent discount to children of PPC members for getting an education from inter to master levels.

Arshad Aziz Malik termed the decision as remarkable because that will enable the journalist community of Peshawar to get their children educated at a reputed institution at very affordable fees.

He thanked the administration of IPS for extending this opportunity to the journalist community of Peshawar at this time of economic recession and financial constraints.