Peshawar Public School BoG empowers principal to recruit Grade 1-16 officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The meeting of Board of Governors (BoG) of Peshawar Public School (PPS) chaired by education Minister Akbar Ayub Wednesday empowered principal to appoint directly Grade 1 to 6 officials and Grade 7 to 16 through testing agency.

The meeting decided that the staff of PPS would be appointed on the rules of government servants and upgradation of staff would be made as per the government policy.

On the occasion the Minister directed that the fee structure of PPS should be in accordance with private school regulatory authority' (PSRA) rules. He further directed that all autonomous educational institutes should get themselves registered with PSRA at earliest.

The BoG decided to establish an endowment fund for deserving and destitute children of the school and approved a 2.5 percent discount in fee for deserving children.

The meeting further decided that security fees would be received from students at the time of admission.

The meeting issued directives for the constitution of a committee to revise the School Rules 2009 so that these could be made in accordance with the government rules.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam, Chairman Peshawar Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Qaiser Alam, Additional Secretary Finance Safirullah and board members.