Peshawar railway employees protest for solidarity with Palestine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Hundreds and thousands of the Railway employees staged a protest rally expressing solidarity with Palestine and chanted slogans against the United States and Israel.

The Protesters on this occasion demanded the government to end diplomatic relations with the US, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

The protestors assured the people of Palestine that they would not leave the brothers and sisters of Palestine in these testing hours wherein the brutality of the Israelis forces continued against innocent Palestinians children and women.

The Protestors also urged upon all the Islamic countries to take practical steps on the issue of Palestine. The protestors also set on fire the Israeli flag in front of the Peshawar Press Club.