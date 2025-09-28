Peshawar rally reflects public backlash; shoes and bottles shown to Ali Amin, exposing PTI’s declining politics: Ikhtiar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, has said that the Peshawar rally served as a clear reflection of public reaction where people showed shoes and bottles to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders, exposing their true worth.

He said the rally, attended by only 8–10 thousand people, was neither a fresh nor a revolutionary initiative but a repetition of old and failed slogans. Quoting a couplet, he remarked that those who keep making loud noises eventually fade away without leaving an impact.

In a statement issued here Sunday, Ikhtiar Wali Khan further stated that PTI’s political journey, which once began with grand shows at D-Chowk, Minar-e-Pakistan, and Mazar-e-Quaid, has now reversed and ended with a symbolic burial in Peshawar.

He praised the youth of KP for giving a strong message by rejecting the PTI leadership. On the security front, he clarified that no full-scale Zarb-e-Azb or Radd-ul-Fasaad style operation was underway in KP.

Instead, intelligence-based actions were being carried out against terrorists, their facilitators, and other anti-state elements.

He stressed that those responsible for attacks on places of worship or providing support to militants would be dealt with strictly.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan criticized the KP provincial government for administrative failures and corruption, claiming that the Chief Minister had placed a family member as his front man, sidelined honest officers, and allowed influential people to grab mineral resources.

He said the provincial government had failed to fulfill its basic responsibility of maintaining law and order.

He urged PTI leadership to stop political point-scoring over sensitive security matters, adding that while intelligence-based operations were continuing, these should not be politicized.