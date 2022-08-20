Peshawar receive light rain, weather become pleasant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial capital Peshawar received light rain which made the weather more pleasant with more rains were predicted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the next two days, the official of the Met Office said here on Saturday.

With more rain prediction in other parts of the province, the PDMA has also issued a letter to the district administration to avoid any untoward incident besides giving a warning call to locals and tourists like fear of floods, landslides in the northern and hilly areas of the province.

However, the Meteorology Department has forecast rains in most areas of the province on August 21 and August 22 with risk of flooding in rivers and streams. PDMA also released an alert for urban flood in cities of plains and instructions in this connection issued to the district administration and other relevant institutions to take preventive measures.

Fear of floods and landslides in northern and hilly areas of the province, said a press release of PDMA. The tourists were also advised to be aware of the weather conditions and take precautionary measures after issuing more rain predictions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met Office official said "There is a possibility of rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda with strong winds and thunder in some places of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank."The official also predicted heavy rains in some places of Malakand and Hazara divisions and due to heavy rain, there was a risk of flooding in local rivers and landslides in mountainous areas. He disclosed that 5 mm of rain was recorded in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.