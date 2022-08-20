UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Receive Light Rain, Weather Become Pleasant

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Peshawar receive light rain, weather become pleasant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial capital Peshawar received light rain which made the weather more pleasant with more rains were predicted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the next two days, the official of the Met Office said here on Saturday.

With more rain prediction in other parts of the province, the PDMA has also issued a letter to the district administration to avoid any untoward incident besides giving a warning call to locals and tourists like fear of floods, landslides in the northern and hilly areas of the province.

However, the Meteorology Department has forecast rains in most areas of the province on August 21 and August 22 with risk of flooding in rivers and streams. PDMA also released an alert for urban flood in cities of plains and instructions in this connection issued to the district administration and other relevant institutions to take preventive measures.

Fear of floods and landslides in northern and hilly areas of the province, said a press release of PDMA. The tourists were also advised to be aware of the weather conditions and take precautionary measures after issuing more rain predictions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met Office official said "There is a possibility of rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda with strong winds and thunder in some places of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank."The official also predicted heavy rains in some places of Malakand and Hazara divisions and due to heavy rain, there was a risk of flooding in local rivers and landslides in mountainous areas. He disclosed that 5 mm of rain was recorded in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Alert Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Malakand Swabi Tank August Rains

Recent Stories

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

1 hour ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

3 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

4 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.