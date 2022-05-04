UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Received Heavy Rain, Still Cloudy

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Peshawar received heavy rain, still cloudy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Peshawar received heavy rain with strong winds in the morning and continued till Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Meteorological Department said here.

It will be cloudy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, the official of the Meteorological Department said, adding, "Rain with strong winds is likely in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

He said rain was recorded in most parts of the country on Saturday as well with 42 mm rain was recorded in Malam Jabba, 37 mm in Balakot, 33 mm in Dir, 27 mm in Sheido Sharif and 20 mm in Kalam, 18 mm rain in Chitral, 12 mm in Dera and 9 mm in Peshawar, said the official.

The maximum temperature in Dera Ismail Khan was 40 degrees Celsius and in Peshawar 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday and due to pleasant weather, a large number of tourists have turned to the tourist destinations of the province.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dera Ismail Khan Chitral Dir Malakand Balakot Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

1 day ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.