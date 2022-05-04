Peshawar received heavy rain, still cloudy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Peshawar received heavy rain with strong winds in the morning and continued till Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Meteorological Department said here.

It will be cloudy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, the official of the Meteorological Department said, adding, "Rain with strong winds is likely in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

He said rain was recorded in most parts of the country on Saturday as well with 42 mm rain was recorded in Malam Jabba, 37 mm in Balakot, 33 mm in Dir, 27 mm in Sheido Sharif and 20 mm in Kalam, 18 mm rain in Chitral, 12 mm in Dera and 9 mm in Peshawar, said the official.

The maximum temperature in Dera Ismail Khan was 40 degrees Celsius and in Peshawar 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday and due to pleasant weather, a large number of tourists have turned to the tourist destinations of the province.