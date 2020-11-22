Peshawar rejects PDM: Mahmmod Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that Peshawar has rejected 11 parties of PDM who failed to attract people from across the province for rally.

In a statement, he said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkwa stood again with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that leadership of PDM disregarded public safety against Covid-19 for their politics.

He said that Peshawar was and will remain the strong fort of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.