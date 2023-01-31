Peshawar remains gloomy; people grieve over loss of precious lives

Gloom and sadness prevailed over the residents of the provincial metropolis and district Charsadda here on Tuesday after the deadly blast in Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines that took the lives of more than 100 innocent people

The leaders of all political parties, traders, students and the general public expressed grief over the incident and demanded a probe into the incident.

Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) staged a protest and carried out a walk at the University of Peshawar that was largely participated by the students. Nazim IJT Islamia College Najeebullah and Nazim UoP Taqweemul Haq while addressing the participants said that institutions should investigate the blast and bring culprits to the court of law.

Former Railway Minister and ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour visited the house of the martyred Saifullah Khan and offered condolences to family members. He said that it is most unfortunate that innocent Pashtuns are being targeted by terrorists and miscreants. He also recalled the sacrifices of Pakhtuns during the wave of militancy.

Provincial Ameer JUI Maulana Ataur Rehman appealed to party workers and mohtamims of religious seminaries to hold gatherings of Quran Khwani for the martyred souls of the blast and victims of the Tanda Dam incident. He urged affluent persons in society to extend all possible support and help to the heirs of martyred people.

Similarly, Provincial General Secretary JUI Maulana Ataul Haq Darwesh in a statement said that those who attacked the house of Allah proved that they are real enemies of islam. He said the whole nation and institutions are united to end terrorism. He said due to the policies of former incompetent rulers, law and order have once again deteriorated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, the cabinet member of All Government Employees Grand Alliance Pakistan in a statement termed the Peshawar blast as an act of cowardice and demanded the arrest of the perpetrators involved in the incident. They said that they equally shared the grief of heirs of martyred families.