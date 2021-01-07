UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Revival Plan To Play Important Role: Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan and Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra said Thursday in a joint meeting that the Revival Peshawar Plan will play an important role in restoring perpetuating the historical and cultural status of the provincial capital.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Mian Shakeel Ahmed and other officials including officials of Tourism Department.

It was informed in the briefing that under the Revival Peshawar Plan, cultural activities, restoration of historical places and tourism in the provincial capital would also be promoted.

Taimur Jhagra said that the historical places in Peshawar should be opened to the public and cultural activities and celebrations should be held in the historical houses.

He said that initially only two to three issues should be focused on the implementation of this plan.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan said on the occasion that Khyber celebrations would be held next spring for which arrangements are already being made.

The provincial minister directed the concerned authorities to hold this historic spring festival at different places in Peshawar and for this, participants from all over the province would be invited.

It was agreed at the meeting that the focal point for various projects undertaken by various departments in Peshawar should be the Secretary Local Government so that matters could be carried out in a timely and efficient manner.

