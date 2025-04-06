Open Menu

Peshawar Safe City Project To Begin Soon: IGP Zulfiqar Hameed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Peshawar Safe City Project to begin soon: IGP Zulfiqar Hameed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, has informed that work on the much-anticipated Peshawar Safe City Project is set to begin soon.

Aimed at enhancing peace and security in the city, the revolutionary project will see the installation of over 700 high-tech digital surveillance cameras across 100 key locations in Peshawar.

In a statement on Sunday, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed said the initiative is expected to significantly reduce the crime rate in the city famously known as the “City of Flowers.” The cameras will assist law enforcement agencies in identifying and apprehending criminals involved in street crimes and other unlawful activities.

Moreover, the surveillance footage will facilitate data sharing with other departments, aiding in criminal investigations and enhancing inter-agency coordination.

He added that this modern security initiative, launched in collaboration with the provincial government, will eventually be expanded to other major cities across the province. Surveys for the project's expansion have already been completed in the terrorism-affected southern districts, including Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu. Further surveys are underway in Karak, Tank, and North Waziristan for future implementation.

The IGP emphasized that the Safe City Project is expected to be a game-changer not only in the fight against terrorism but also in addressing various social and street-level crimes.

Recent Stories

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campai ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..

29 minutes ago
 Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

59 minutes ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

1 hour ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

3 hours ago
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

3 hours ago
 Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring ..

Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..

3 hours ago
 Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new fina ..

OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..

3 hours ago
 Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of it ..

Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan