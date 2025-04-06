Peshawar Safe City Project To Begin Soon: IGP Zulfiqar Hameed
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, has informed that work on the much-anticipated Peshawar Safe City Project is set to begin soon.
Aimed at enhancing peace and security in the city, the revolutionary project will see the installation of over 700 high-tech digital surveillance cameras across 100 key locations in Peshawar.
In a statement on Sunday, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed said the initiative is expected to significantly reduce the crime rate in the city famously known as the “City of Flowers.” The cameras will assist law enforcement agencies in identifying and apprehending criminals involved in street crimes and other unlawful activities.
Moreover, the surveillance footage will facilitate data sharing with other departments, aiding in criminal investigations and enhancing inter-agency coordination.
He added that this modern security initiative, launched in collaboration with the provincial government, will eventually be expanded to other major cities across the province. Surveys for the project's expansion have already been completed in the terrorism-affected southern districts, including Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu. Further surveys are underway in Karak, Tank, and North Waziristan for future implementation.
The IGP emphasized that the Safe City Project is expected to be a game-changer not only in the fight against terrorism but also in addressing various social and street-level crimes.
