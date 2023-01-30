Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 others injured

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the bomber was standing in the first row among the people offering Zuhr prayer at the mosque of Peshawar police Line.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2023) At least 32 people died and 147 othes injured in the suicide attack happened in the mosque of the police lines in Peshawar.

The security officials said that the suicide bomber was standing in the first row of the Jamat offering Zuhr prayer.

The main hall of the mosque got damaged in the attack as the roof caved in after the attack.

The police and rescue workers reached the spot soon after the attack and started operation. The rescuers shifted the Bodie and injured to Lady Reading Hospital while the security officials cordoned off the entire area.

Meanwhile, the machinery was sought there to remove the debris.

The horrific scenes were observed on the occasion.

The political leaders and huna rights activists strongly condemned the suicide attack in the mosque.

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the suicide attack.

He wrote, "Strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack. He also appealed to the people to donate blood to save the lives of the victims.

According to the reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz sharif will reach Peshawar to monitor the situatino himself.