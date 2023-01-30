UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Suicide Attack: 44 People Martyred, 150 Others Injured

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2023 | 04:19 PM

Peshawar suicide attack: 44 people martyred, 150 others injured

The latest reports say that the bomber was standing in the first row among the people offering Zuhr prayer at the mosque of Peshawar police Line.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2023) At least 44 people were martyred while 150 othes injured in the suicide attack happened in the mosque of the police lines in Peshawar on Monday.

The security officials said that the suicide bomber was standing in the first row of the Jamat offering Zuhr prayer and he denonated himself when the prayer leader recited first 'Takbeer'.

The main hall of the mosque got damaged in the attack as the roof caved in after the attack.

The police and rescue workers reached the spot soon after the attack and started operation. The rescuers shifted the Bodie and injured to Lady Reading Hospital while the security officials cordoned off the entire area.

Meanwhile, the machinery was sought there to remove the debris.

The horrific scenes were observed on the occasion.

The political leaders and huna rights activists strongly condemned the suicide attack in the mosque.

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the suicide attack.

He wrote, "Strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack. He also appealed to the people to donate blood to save the lives of the victims.

According to the reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz sharif will reach Peshawar to monitor the situatino himself.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Suicide Attack Peshawar Prime Minister Police Suicide Reading Prayer Mosque Blood

Recent Stories

Egypt Hopes to Cooperate With US to Ensure Stabili ..

Egypt Hopes to Cooperate With US to Ensure Stability in Middle East - Egyptian F ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan will continue to be a leading voice for v ..

Pakistan will continue to be a leading voice for vulnerable, oppressed: Minister ..

5 minutes ago
 Ulema condemn blast in Peshawar's Police Line mosq ..

Ulema condemn blast in Peshawar's Police Line mosque

5 minutes ago
 International Federation of Red Cross and Red Cres ..

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Says Wor ..

5 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis playing vital role in economy: ..

Overseas Pakistanis playing vital role in economy: Punjab Governor Muhammad Bali ..

5 minutes ago
 Government determined to turn AJK an ideal welfare ..

Government determined to turn AJK an ideal welfare State : Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.