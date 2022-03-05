Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials say they have collected seven shells of 9MM pistol from the place of the incident.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Special Investigation Team on Saturday arrested two suspects for their role in blast at Qissa Khwani mosque which claimed 56 lives and left over 190 people injured.

The officials said they collected seven shells of 9MM pistol from the place of the incident.

Police also recorded statements of the injured.

A suicide bomber carrying pistol attacked the police officials on the gate of the mosque in Kocha Risaldar and entered into the mosque when large number of worshippers had gathered inside the mosque to offer Friday prayer and detonated himself.

The powerful blast tore through the Kocha Risaldar area of the city moments before Friday prayers were to start, shattering the interior and showering the streets with broken glass.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and other political leaders strongly condemned the terrorist’s attack on the mosque.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said they had all information regarding origins of where the terrorists came from and were going after them with full force.

The PM said he had been personally monitoring operations and coordinating with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law-enforcement agencies in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack on Peshawar Imambargah. Imran Khan expressed his deepest condolences go to the victims’ families and prayers for the recovery of the injured.