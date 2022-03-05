UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Suicide Attack: CTD Arrests Two Suspects

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials say they have collected seven shells of  9MM pistol from the place of the incident.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Special Investigation Team on Saturday arrested two suspects for their role in blast at Qissa Khwani mosque which claimed 56 lives and left over 190 people injured.

The officials said they collected seven shells of 9MM pistol from the place of the incident.

Police also recorded statements of the injured.

A suicide bomber carrying pistol attacked the police officials on the gate of the mosque in Kocha Risaldar and entered into the mosque when large number of worshippers had gathered inside the mosque to offer Friday prayer and detonated himself.

The powerful blast tore through the Kocha Risaldar area of the city moments before Friday prayers were to start, shattering the interior and showering the streets with broken glass.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and other political leaders strongly condemned the terrorist’s attack on the mosque.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said they had all information regarding origins of where the terrorists came from and were going after them with full force.

The PM said he had been personally monitoring operations and coordinating with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law-enforcement agencies in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack on Peshawar Imambargah. Imran Khan expressed his deepest condolences go to the victims’ families and prayers for the recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Police Interior Minister Twitter Suicide Rashid Prayer Mosque All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

11 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

11 hours ago
 Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional development ..

Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional developments

11 hours ago
 Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy ..

Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>