Peshawar suicide blast condemned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Local leaders of political parties and trade associations have condemned the suicide attack at a mosque at Koocha Risladar Peshawar that has claimed a score of lives during Jumma prayers.

Member National Assembly, Sheikh Rashid Shafique strongly condemned the bomb blast, which resulted in the loss of precious human lives and injured several others.

He said those involved in killing innocent people were devoid of humanity and all religions. Rashid further said that the brutal acts of terrorism would not deter the government's resolve to ensure peace.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed souls and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez expressed profound grief and sorrow over losing precious lives in the suicide bomb blast.

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir also condemned the blast and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed souls with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.