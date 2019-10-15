UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar TMA Cleans Drain Near DHQ Hospital Timergara

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:11 PM

Peshawar TMA cleans drain near DHQ Hospital Timergara

In response to various complaints of public on social media as well as special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan, regarding standing water and drain blockage near District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Timergara, the sanitation staff of TMA Timergara carried out special drive to remove garbage and clean the drain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :In response to various complaints of public on social media as well as special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan, regarding standing water and drain blockage near District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Timergara, the sanitation staff of TMA Timergara carried out special drive to remove garbage and clean the drain.

The Deputy Commissioner has also directed all TMOs to keep vigil eyes on garbage and encroachments on footpaths in bazaar and take action without waiting of the directives as these are sole responsibilities of TMAs.

Related Topics

Water Social Media Dir Timergara All

Recent Stories

Mohammad, Mubasir score centuries on day one of Na ..

14 minutes ago

Ahmed Shehzad’s 111 help Central Punjab chase No ..

22 minutes ago

EU, Britain scramble to reach Brexit deal before s ..

1 minute ago

Pb govt exempts small traders from annual passing ..

1 minute ago

Kosovo Withdraws Application to Join Interpol - Se ..

1 minute ago

Visually impaired persons possess talent: Commissi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.