Peshawar TMA cleans drain near DHQ Hospital Timergara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :In response to various complaints of public on social media as well as special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan, regarding standing water and drain blockage near District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Timergara , the sanitation staff of TMA Timergara carried out special drive to remove garbage and clean the drain.

The Deputy Commissioner has also directed all TMOs to keep vigil eyes on garbage and encroachments on footpaths in bazaar and take action without waiting of the directives as these are sole responsibilities of TMAs.