Peshawar To Be Made A City Of Flowers In True Sense, Says Haji Zubair Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Peshawar will be made a city of flowers in the true sense as the Mayor Capital Metropolitan Government Syed Waqas Ali Shah has started development projects in the length and breadth of the city.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali expressed these views during the inaugural ceremony of Gulbahar Lakki Dheri Road, here on Wednesday. He said with the completion of the projects, Peshawar would be recognized as the capital of the province.

"For the first time in history, tough tiles are being installed in the streets, while street lights are being spread in all areas of city through elected local government representatives." Haji Zubair Ali said, "From Lakki Dheri to Afridi Garhi Bridge in the Gulbar area, the sewer, and drain will be repaired, while the roads of Bukhari Colony No. 2 and Bukhari Colony No. 2 will be constructed and rehabilitated." "A dispensary and a sewing and embroidery center will also be built in the area," he assured.

He was accompanied by Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Director East Rehman Khattak, Director West Riyaz Awan, Tehsil Pashtakhara Chairman Haroon Safat, JUI PK-80 Ameer Maulana Hussain Madani Advocate, Chairman Imran Naveed, Chairman Muhammad Ismail, Chairman Wali Muhammad, Chairman Intizar Khalil, and other prominent personalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali along with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali visited different areas of Gulbahar last week and announced the construction, beautification, and decoration of roads and streets, which was implemented within a week.

The people of the area expressed their joy and happiness at the launch of the development projects. They thanked the Haji Zubair Ali for his efforts and assured him of all possible cooperation.

