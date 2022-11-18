UrduPoint.com

Peshawar to be made city of flowers: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Friday reiterated the resolve to make Peshawar the city of flowers and address all the issues including traffic problems through the involvement of stakeholders.

Addressing the members of traders and business community, he said a 25-member committee comprising representatives of traders, health, education, police, PESCO, SNGPL and line departments would suggest measures to resolve the most issue on priority basis.

He said a delegation of experts in traffic management from Punjab was invited to provide solution to traffic issues in Peshawar and a report to this effect would receive in two-day and it would be implemented to improve the traffic problems.

The mayor assured that the problems of shops in Namak Mandi would be resolve till December 6 and the agreement finalized with the traders would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He further said that in consultation with traders a plan would be chalked out for removal of encroachment within the city and a red line would be demarcated in front of every shop so that the shopkeeper may not violate its boundaries, while all the shops would be registered with the capital metropolitan government.

The mayor invited suggestions from traders and other stakeholders to make Peshawar the most beautiful city of the country.

