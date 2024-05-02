Open Menu

Peshawar To Be Made Drug Free: CM’s Aide

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Zakat and Ushar, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Mashal Azam Yousafzai said here Thursday that Peshawar would be made drug-free and measures would be taken to prevent begging and drug addiction

She said this while presiding over a meeting that was also attended by Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud, Director Social Welfare, Rafiq Mohmand, District Officer Social Welfare and relevant officials of Peshawar district administration.

She said that deliberations were underway to increase capacity of Zamong Kor with the cooperation of international organizations. She said that drug addicts should be monitored for one year after rehabilitation to prevent them from indulging into drug addiction again.

The Advisor said that addicts should be given various skills and training to make them useful citizens adding that strict measures must be ensured to prevent drug use in educational institutions.

