Peshawar to be more older than scientific finding of 2600 years; Dr. Syed Amjad claims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :An illustrious US based Pakistani doctor and native of Peshawar, Dr. Syed Amjad Hussain Friday claimed that Peshawar is more old that scientific discovery of 2600 years based on excavation by archaeologists.

During a talk on `Peshawar seen through the prism of history', Dr. Amjad said according to findings of excavation by archeologist at historic Gor Ghatree site, declaring Peshawar as oldest living city in South Asia with a history of 2600 year.

However, he continued, according to folklore and some historic searches its much older that its scientific claims.

Sharing some historical proofs, Dr. Ajmad said there have been settlement in the city before 3000 years.

He also apprised participants as how different rulers of the region gave importance of Peshawar due to its geo strategic importance.

The Kushans who came from China and ruled Gandhara region for more than 250 years gave Peshawar special attention because if its importance in the Silk route trade.

Later King Kaniska who held the throne for 17 years made Peshawar as capital of his kingdom spreading over the whole region from Central Asian republics to sub-continent.

Dr. Amjad also threw light on historic importance of Shah Jee Ki Dehri, a site in suburbs of Peshawar where Kushan built world's tallest Stupa of Buddha with a height of around 500 feet.

He said during excavation of Shah Jee Ki Dehri in 1908, British curator of Peshawar Museum discovered the foundation of the stupa along with a caskate which contained bone fragments of Buddha which were gifted to Burma by British rulers.

During the lecture, Dr. Amjad also highlighted the era of Mughals, Durranis, Sikhs and British who all ruled Peshawar and left their imprints in the city in shape of architecture.

He said due to its geographical importance, Peshawar remained a cosmopolitan city through out its history and one of its famous location, Qissa Khawani bazar has been declared by a British author as "Picadally of Central Asia and A Kaleidoscope of faces'.

The city also produced important personalities who gained international fame due to their performance in respective fields, he added.